US Accuses Mexican Governor, from Sheinbaum's party, of Protecting Sinaloa Cartel

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 29 de abril, 2026

In what represents—so far—the Trump administration's most forceful blow against government corruption in Mexico, U.S. prosecutors filed a formal indictment against Ruben Rocha Moya, governor of the state of Sinaloa, and nine other Mexican officials and former officials.

The U.S. justice system points to them as key players in a years-long conspiracy to protect the operations of the Sinaloa Cartel in exchange for bribes and electoral support.

According to the indictment unsealed Wednesday by the New York Times, Rocha Moya allegedly accepted drug money to finance his campaign and secure his victory, handing over institutional control of Sinaloa to the criminal organization that has terrorized the region for decades.

Among the others charged are a Mexican senator, a prominent mayor, the state's current deputy prosecutor and former security chiefs.

The Pact Between Morena and "El Chapo's" Sons

The investigation details that the relationship between Rocha Moya, a prominent member of the ruling Morena party, and the cartel was cemented during his campaign for governor in 2021.

According to prosecutors, the then-candidate met with leaders of the organization, specifically with Ovidio Guzmán López and Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar - sons of Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán - in a meeting guarded by men armed with machine guns.

In said meeting, "Los Chapitos" promised to ensure Rocha's electoral triumph by stealing ballot boxes and kidnapping opposition candidatesto force them to withdraw.

In return, the governor pledged to install officials who would allow the cartel to operate with impunity. The consequences of this pact would have facilitated the trafficking of "massive quantities" of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine into U.S. territory.

The indictment also exposes acts of extreme violence and treason:

Murder of federal sources: Juan Valenzuela Millan, a police commander in Culiacan, is accused of collaborating in the murder of a confidential DEA source and his family members, including a 13-year-old minor.

Political persecution: Enrique Diaz Vega, Sinaloa's former finance secretary, allegedly gave the cartel names and addresses of Rocha's political opponents to target.

Strategic leaks: Dámaso Castro Zaavedra, current deputy state prosecutor, is accused of receiving monthly bribes to alert the cartel about raids against drug labs.

Sovereignty vs. accountability: Sheinbaum's crossroads

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The indictment of Rocha Moya, the highest-ranking Morena official to face charges in the U.S., puts President Claudia Sheinbaum in a delicate political position.

Although Sheinbaum has maintained anti-corruption rhetoric, her administration has so far avoided prosecuting elected officials linked to criminal structures.

For his part, Governor Rocha Moya rejected the accusations in a statement, calling them "entirely false and without foundation." The official alleged that the charges are an attempt by the United States to violate Mexico's sovereignty and attack the leftist political movement led by Sheinbaum.

However, signs of this legal action had already been anticipated by U.S. diplomacy. Last week, the US ambassador to Mexico, Ronald Johnson, gave a speech in Sinaloa where he warned that binational trade requires governments to criminalize bribery and corruption.

"We may soon see significant action on this front. So, stay tuned," Johnson announced days before the indictment was made public.

While the Mexican government argues that the extradition request received "did not contain sufficient evidence," Ambassador Johnson reaffirmed Wednesday that Washington will continue to work to advance accountability and strengthen institutions.

The Trump administration's move underscores the thesis that the border security crisis will not be resolved without first dismantling the web of political corruption that shelters cartels on Mexican soil.