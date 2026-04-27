Trump's gratitude in Venezuela plummets because of his relationship with Delcy Rodriguez

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 27 de abril, 2026

The honeymoon between Donald Trump's leadership and the Venezuelan citizenry faces its most severe crisis. According to the most recent survey by pollster Meganálisis, conducted between April 13 and 20, 2026, the rate of appreciation towards the U.S. president has fallen below half of the population, standing at 47.08%.

This plunge represents an unprecedented contraction. Just a few weeks ago, gratitude toward Trump reached an overwhelming 74.5%, which means that "appreciation for Trump in Venezuela is declining rapidly," according to the report, registering a 27.42% drop between March and April alone.

Last March 6, President Trump himself shared on Truth Social another work by Meganálisis, which by that time situated at 82.9% the total number of Venezuelans who felt grateful to him and his policy towards Venezuela.

The break in public perception coincides with the diplomatic turn of the White House towards chavismo figures. A resounding 89.13% of Venezuelans disapprove that President Trump keeps negotiations with or supports Delcy Rodriguez, whom the country identifies as a key figure in the Maduro regime and the one responsible for the recent repression against unions and social sectors.

An obstacle for democratic aspirations

For Venezuelans, Washington's normalization of the Rodriguez regime is interpreted as a major obstacle to democratic aspirations. The survey reveals that the average disapproval of Delcy Rodriguez's management reached 92.89%, with an almost total rejection in critical areas such as the economy (95.33%).

Meganálisis identifies several "determinants of the erosion" of Trump's image. Among them, "discursive inconsistency" stands out, fueled by Trump's public praise of Rodriguezz and his silence in the face of new episodes of repression.

Likewise, a dangerous "perception of extractivism" emerges. According to the study, there is a "growing citizen conviction that US interests prioritize energy access over the democratic welfare of Venezuelans."

The lack of progress in the release of all political prisoners and the absence of a defined electoral calendar have transformed hope into a marked financial pessimism, where 82.57% foresee a deterioration of their family economy.

María Corina Machado: The only strong leadership

While Washington's image is eroding, the internal support for María Corina Machado consolidates as the only real alternative to the current power scheme. In a scenario of open competition, Machado leads with 71.25% of the voting intention.

If the contest were to be polarized exclusively between her and Delcy Rodriguez, Machado's advantage would be drastically amplified:

"In closed and polarized scenarios, when reducing the offer to two options, the intention to vote for Machado rises to 84.36%, compared to 4.95% for Delcy Rodríguez," the report explains.

Despite this support, the average Venezuelan distrusts the process. 83.38% of those consulted perceive a coalition of political and business actors oriented to inhibit the electoral route through narratives of national incapacity.

Even so, 87.24% maintain that the real solution to the national crisis must necessarily begin with a new presidential election.

The citizenry's demand is peremptory. 83.65% qualify as "strategic" the physical return of Machado to the country, linking his physical presence in the territory with the "real acceleration of a political transition."