US ratifies its support for Panama in the face of the ‘threat’ posed by China in the Panama Canal

Published by Alejandro Baños 29 de abril, 2026

The United States led a group of American countries in conveying its support for Panama in the face of the "threat" posed by China for control of the Panama Canal.

In a statement, the Department of State (DOS) reported that "targeted economic pressure" from China, in addition to the actions it is taking in the region, "are a blatant attempt to politicize maritime trade and infringe on the sovereignty of the nations of our hemisphere."

"Panama is a pillar of our maritime trading system, and as such must remain free from any undue external pressure," the DOS stated.

"Any attempts to undermine Panama’s sovereignty are a threat to us all," it added.

The U.S. statement was joined by Bolivia, Costa Rica, Guyana, Paraguay and Trinidad and Tobago.

China accuses the U.S. of wanting to appropriate the Panama Canal

In statements picked up by AFP, the Chinese communist regime criticized the statement issued by the DOS and its partners, pointing out that the U.S. wants to appropriate the Panama Canal.

"Who covets the Panama Canal and tries to turn this international waterway, which should be neutral at all times, into their own private canal? And who disregards the sovereignty of countries in the region?" said Lin Jian, spokesman for China's Foreign Ministry. "I think the answer is clear."

The United States, "with baffling hypocrisy, sows rumors and slanders left and right," the Chinese official added.

Panama reaffirms the neutrality of the Panama Canal

The Panamanian government also spoke out. Through a statement, its Minister of Foreign Affairs, Javier Martínez-Acha, "reaffirmed the importance of the neutrality of the Panama Canal as a pillar for global trade.”