Mexico: Shooting at Teotihuacan pyramids was planned, authorities say

Published by Víctor Mendoza 21 de abril, 2026

(AFP) The man who killed a Canadian woman and wounded 13 tourists the day before at Mexico's Teotihuacan pyramids planned the attack days in advance, authorities said Tuesday.

The attack, perpetrated Monday at noon by a Mexican national who later committed suicide, "was not spontaneous," Mexico state Attorney General Jose Luis Cervantes said at a news conference alongside Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

The man "preliminarily visited the archaeological zone on several occasions," which is less than an hour's drive from Mexico City, and "stayed in nearby hotels" to plan the attack, Cervantes said.

On Monday, he shot and killed a Canadian woman and then took his own life on one of the pyramids after military personnel approached him and began to confront him.

The victim was between 20 and 25 years old and the assailant, a Mexican man identified as Julio César Jasso Ramírez, between 30 and 35, security authorities said. Both had gunshot wounds to the head.

Among the wounded, who were taken to different hospitals were a 6-year-old boy and a Colombian woman, a Canadian, a Brazilian and two Americans.