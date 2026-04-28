LIVE | White House studies Iran's latest peace proposal

Published by Israel Duro 28 de abril, 2026

After refusing to negotiate with Donald Trump to the point that he pulled negotiators away from the table, the Regime of the Ayatollahs sent a new peace proposal to the president's office barely 24 hours after Washington's slammed the the door. The White House is studying the text, which Marco Rubio described as "better than expected" but which, according to statements by some officials to Reuters, does not seem to "excite" Trump.

Pending Washington's response, the ayatollahs continued their bluster, while the country's foreign minister, Abas Araqchi, met with Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

In Lebanon, the other major front in the war, Hezbollah and Israel continue hostilities amid the ceasefire, after terrorists attacked Israeli soldiers and the IDF responded with attacks. Lebanon's president accused Hezbollah of trying to drag them into a war, while Netanyahu assured that the Iran-linked group's actions "will not go unanswered."

Oil does not seem confident of a peaceful solution in the short term and continued the upward path, with the barrel of Brent surpassing $110 and West Texas International breaking the 100 barrier ($100.3).

Times correspond to Eastern Time (ET).

07:28 am Trump considers latest Iranian peace proposal 13:28 28/04/2026 13:56 28/04/2026 A new Iranian proposal to end the war is under consideration, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said following reports that Iran submitted the initiative through Pakistani mediators.



Secretary of State, Marco Rubio stated on Fox News that the Iranian proposal "is better than we thought they were going to present," though he insisted that any agreement must prevent Tehran from eventually making an atomic bomb.



However, White House sources told Reuters that the president "did not seem enthusiastic" about the written proposal that arrived via Pakistan.

05:45 am Oil prices continue to climb 13:24 28/04/2026 13:56 28/04/2026 Oil prices continued their climb on Tuesday as they awaited Donald Trump's response to an Iranian proposal that would reportedly reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war.



North Sea Brent crude, the international market benchmark, was above $110 (111.5) per barrel, while its U.S. equivalent, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), broke the $100 barrier (100.3).

05:23 am Mossad chief hailed "revolutionary" operations in Iran and Lebanon 13:23 28/04/2026 13:56 28/04/2026 The head of Mossad, Israel's foreign secret service, David Barnea, hailed the successes of his agents and called the operations carried out in Iran and Lebanon "revolutionary."

04:45 am Qatar warns of "frozen conflict" in the Gulf 13:20 28/04/2026 13:56 28/04/2026 The Qatari government warned of the risk of a "frozen conflict" without resolution in the Gulf region following a three-week ceasefire and as U.S. and Iranian blockades over the Strait of Hormuz continue, affecting the global economy.

04:13 am Iran brings death toll from Minab school bombing down to 155 12:13 28/04/2026 12:13 28/04/2026 The shelling of an Iranian school on the first day of the Middle East war killed 155 people, including 120 children, according to a downwardly revised toll released Tuesday by state-run IRIB television.



Iranian Foreign Minister Abas Araqchi had told the U.N. in late March that "more than 175 students and teachers" had been "slaughtered in cold blood" in the Feb. 28 attack.

03:11 am Netanyahu warns that Hezbollah rockets and drones call for military action

12:11 28/04/2026 13:56 28/04/2026 "There are still two main threats coming from Hezbollah: The 122 mm rockets and the drones. This calls for a combination of operational and technological actions," Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.



Earlier, his defense minister, Israel Katz, claimed that Hezbollah would lead Lebanon to catastrophe, following the pro-Iranian movement leader's opposition to direct negotiations between Beirut and Israel.