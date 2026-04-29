Democratic leaders maintain their rhetoric against President Trump: 'Guilty of inciting violence'

Published by Williams Perdomo 29 de abril, 2026

Democrats are maintaining their rhetoric against President Donald Trump despite the third assassination attempt against the president last Saturday. In fact, several of these leaders have chosen to defend their confrontational language rather than moderate it.

The most recent was Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, who stated that the president is "guilty of inciting violence." Furthermore, he referred to Trump as "demented."

"This whole administration seems full of people who are just following whatever this demented president tells them to do," the governor said on "Deadline" on MS NOW. "Let’s start with what Donald Trump is really after here: weaponizing the DOJ to go after his political enemies," he added.

Similar was the position of Don Lemon, a former CNN anchor. Lemon also blamed the president for the political violence in the country, despite the fact that the president has been the target in the largest attacks recorded recently.

"The person who has done the most to poison the political climate in this country is the one man sitting in the Oval Office, and I will say that very clearly and emphatically, directly," Lemon said.

Likewise, he expressed that "words have consequences. Rhetoric really matters and I believe that genuinely across the board, and that’s not a one-sided principle, it applies to everyone."

But these two speeches are not isolated events. Another of the most notorious cases is that of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), who reaffirmed his call for "maximum warfare" in the context of the battle over redistricting.

"We are in an era of maximum warfare"

"We are in an era of maximum warfare, everywhere, all the time," referring to the Democratic strategy in the face of Republican efforts to bring redistricting to states like Florida and Virginia. Just three days later, the incident occurred at the Washington Hilton, where an armed individual attempted to approach the president and other Trump administration officials.

But, in addition, the Democratic leader doubled down Monday on his stance before the press on Capitol Hill. "I stand by it. You can continue to criticize me for it. I don’t give a damn about your criticism," he declared.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) celebrated Jeffries' "energy" on X on Wednesday after Jake Sherman, founder of Punch Bowl News, republished the minority leader's remarks inciting "maximum warfare."

"Hell yes. This is the energy," the congresswoman posted.