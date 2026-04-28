Authorities from 16 countries carry out international operation against child sexual abuse in digital environments

Published by Carlos Dominguez 28 de abril, 2026

Brazil's Federal Police (PF) are leading a large joint and simultaneous operation on Tuesday in 16 countries, mainly from Latin America, aimed at combating transnational crimes of sexual abuse against children and adolescents, with an emphasis on the cyber environment. The action is part of International Operation Allies for Children VI.

Delegate Rafaella Parca, coordinator of Combating Cyber Crimes of Child Sexual Abuse of the Federal Police, stressed that the operation's main objective is to protect children and adolescents from abuse "especially in the cyber environment."

The operation involves security forces from Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Spain, France, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay.

According to AFP, in Brazil, 16 pretrial detention orders were served and 159 raids with seizure of evidence were carried out in the 26 states and in Brasília, with the participation of more than 700 police officers.