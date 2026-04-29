Agriculture Secretary claims review found thousands of people on food stamps drive luxury vehicles
Rollins did not identify the state but said a scrutiny of the federal food stamp program uncovered that thousands of people who are getting the benefits in that one state are also rolling to stores in Bentleys and Teslas.
Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said Tuesday that a recent review found thousands of Americans who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in just one state are actually driving luxury vehicles.
Rollins did not identify the state, except to say it was led by a Republican, but said a scrutiny of the federal food stamp program uncovered that thousands of people who are getting the benefits in that one state are also rolling to stores in Bentleys and Teslas.
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The study, conducted by the Foundation for Government Accountability, connected 14,000 luxury vehicles to food stamp enrollees, with Lexus being the most common brand.
The review found 3,636 food stamp recipients are driving Lexus cars, 2,098 are driving Teslas, 1,914 are driving BMWs, 1,131 are driving Cadillacs, 11 drive Lamborghinis, three drive Bentleys and three drive Ferraris, according to the Washington Times.
“This is just in one state," Rollins said. "We need to defend our nutrition programs for those most in need, not for scammers gaming the system. These individuals are taking advantage of the American taxpayer. And together with [the vice president's] Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, this ends NOW."
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The study also found that 306 people drive Land Rovers, 244 drive Alfa Romeos, 141 drive Porsches and 59 people are driving Jaguars, among others.
The luxury car brands are among the most expensive in the nation, with Lamborghinis costing over $680,000, the outlet reported. Ferraris are worth over $600,000 and Bentleys range from $250,000 to $414,000.
Rollins also announced that 4.3 million people have been moved off of food stamps under the Trump administration so far. SNAP benefits were given to 42.8 million people in January 2025 and 38.5 million this past January.