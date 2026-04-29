Former FBI director James Comey turns himself in to appear in court over alleged threats against Trump
The former director was indicted Tuesday on two charges related to a photo posted on Instagram in May 2025 - now deleted - that showed the numbers "86 47" formed with seashells.
Former FBI director James Comey appeared in federal court on Wednesday after being accused of threatening the life of President Donald Trump in a social media post.
According to media outlets such as CNN, Comey appeared in federal court in Alexandria, near the capital Washington, and was heard in a very brief hearing.
CNN reported that Comey gave no guilty plea and was then allowed to leave.
Politics
James Comey assures he is innocent after being accused of threatening Trump: 'I'm still not afraid'
Andrés Ignacio Henríquez
Comey, 65, was indicted on Tuesday on two charges related to a photo posted on Instagram in May 2025 - now deleted - that showed the numbers "86 47" formed with seashells.
Trump claimed in an interview with Fox News at the time that "86" was slang for "kill" and that "47" referred to him as the 47th president of the United States.
"I'm still innocent"
"Well, they're back. This time over a photo of seashells on a North Carolina beach a year ago. And this won't be the end, but nothing has changed with me," the former official asserted.
During his 39-second speech, Comey insisted on his total detachment from the crimes charged: "I'm still innocent. I'm still not afraid. And I still believe in the independent federal judiciary. So, go ahead."