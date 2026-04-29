Former FBI director James Comey turns himself in to appear in court over alleged threats against Trump

Published by Williams Perdomo 29 de abril, 2026

Former FBI director James Comey appeared in federal court on Wednesday after being accused of threatening the life of President Donald Trump in a social media post.

According to media outlets such as CNN, Comey appeared in federal court in Alexandria, near the capital Washington, and was heard in a very brief hearing.

CNN reported that Comey gave no guilty plea and was then allowed to leave.

Comey, 65, was indicted on Tuesday on two charges related to a photo posted on Instagram in May 2025 - now deleted - that showed the numbers "86 47" formed with seashells.

Trump claimed in an interview with Fox News at the time that "86" was slang for "kill" and that "47" referred to him as the 47th president of the United States.