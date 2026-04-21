Published by Joaquín Núñez 20 de abril, 2026

Venezuela extradited Panama to Ali Zaki Hage Jalil, an alleged terrorist linked to Hezbollah and accused of participating in the worst attack in the history of the Central American country. With a large security operation, Jalil arrived at Tocumen International Airport on Monday afternoon. The United States celebrated the event as another step towards "justice."

Jalil had been arrested on November 6 on Margarita Island, Venezuela, following a red alert issued by Panama. After going through the corresponding diplomatic channels, at the end of March both countries agreed to extradite Jalil so that he could be tried by the Panamanian justice system.

"Today represents an important step towards justice. We hope that the initiation of the legal process and its eventual conclusion will bring peace to the families of the victims, who have waited more than 30 years for justice," said Kevin Cabrera, U.S. ambassador to Panama.

"We are proud that the United States has helped bring to justice this suspect in such a terrible crime, which took the lives of more than 20 people. (...) This extradition sends a clear message from the government of the President Donald Trump to terrorists and transnational criminals everywhere: if they commit crimes against the United States, our people, or our friends, we will never stop pursuing them," he added.

In addition, he particularly thanked members of the police forces of Panama, Venezuela and the United States, stressing the need to "bring peace to families."

The worst attack in Panama's history

On July 19, 1994, Panama suffered the bombing of a commercial airliner with 21 people on board, a dozen of them Jews. There were no survivors of the explosion and three U.S. citizens also lost their lives. On that day, Panamanian airline Alas Chiricanas Flight 901 exploded a few minutes after taking off from Colon airport, a few kilometers from the country's capital.

After thirty years of investigation, in October 2024, the United States reported that the Office of the Director of National Intelligence had concluded that the terrorist group Hezbollah was responsible for the attack. Shortly thereafter, a $5 million reward was set in exchange for information leading to those responsible for the attack.

According to the investigation, Jalil had been in communication with the perpetrator of the attack and may have been involved in the planning and logistical execution of the attack.

The attack in Panama occurred just one day after the terrorist attack with a car bomb at the Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina (AMIA) in Buenos Aires, Argentina. 85 people lost their lives in that attack. In 2024, the Argentine justice system held Hezbollah responsible for the attack.