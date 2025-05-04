Trump mentions Vance and Rubio as possible successors to lead MAGA

Published by Agustina Blanco 4 de mayo, 2025

President Donald Trump discussed the future of the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement in an interview aired Sunday on NBC News's "Meet the Press," mentioning Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as possible successors to lead the Republican Party and its political base in the 2028 presidential election.

However, Trump avoided committing to a definitive endorsement, stressing that it is too early to name a clear heir apparent and that the party has numerous prominent leaders.

Vance and Rubio on Trump's radar



During the interview with Kristen Welker, Trump praised both politicians, describing Vance as a "fantastic, brilliant guy" who is doing a "fantastic job" as vice president.

Regarding Rubio, he noted that he is "great" and highlighted his recent promotion to the role of acting national security advisor following the departure of Mike Waltz on Thursday. "There’s a lot of them that are great. I also see tremendous unity," Trump said, suggesting the GOP has a "tremendous group of people" capable of sustaining the MAGA movement without his direct leadership.

When Welker asked if Trump was of the opinion that Vance was at the top of his list of possible successors, Trump cautiously replied, "I could be, but I don't want to get involved in that." He added that since Vance is the vice president, "if that person is outstanding, I guess that person would have an advantage." However, he also noted that other Republican leaders could hold "unbelievably high positions" and that "he’d be challenged by somebody," in reference to Vance, leaving open the possibility of a competitive contest in the 2028 Republican primary.

The future of the MAGA movement



Trump expressed confidence in the survival of the MAGA movement beyond his presidency, emphasizing that its strength lies in the quality of its leaders. "I could name 10 to 20 people," he said, though he only specifically mentioned Vance and Rubio.

The president also addressed his relationship with Vance, reiterating previous comments in which he called him "very capable," though he had avoided naming him as his natural successor.

Rubio: A name on the rise



The mention of Marco Rubio as a possible successor coincides with the growing prominence of the former senator from Florida in the second Trump administration. His appointment as acting national security advisor, in addition to his role as secretary of state, positions him as a key figure in the implementation of Trump's foreign policy agenda.

On a third term



The interview also addressed speculation about a possible third term for Trump, an idea that has generated controversy due to the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, which limits presidential terms to two.

Trump dismissed such speculation, stating that "a lot of people want him to do it" but that, "to my knowledge," it is not possible.

"I don’t know if that’s constitutional that they’re not allowing you to do it or anything else," he said, adding that he is not considering that option and that his goal is to "have four great years and turn it over to somebody, ideally a great Republican, a great Republican to carry it forward."

Despite his dismissal of the possibility, Trump noted that some supporters have proposed to him "ways" to seek a third term, though he is not contemplating them.