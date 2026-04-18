LIVE | Iran claims to have resealed the Strait of Hormuz

Published by Diane Hernández 18 de abril, 2026

The tension in the Middle East is again escalating in real time. Iran announced that it is retaking strict control of the Strait of Hormuz after accusing the United States of reneging on commitments, while Washington insists on maintaining the blockade of Iranian ports if an agreement is not reached.

Meanwhile, diplomatic moves in the region intensify and partial signs of openness begin, such as the limited resumption of Iranian airspace, in a scenario marked by uncertainty over the continuity of the ceasefire.

Times correspond to Eastern Standard Time (ET).

05:05 am. Iran claims to have closed the Strait of Hormuz again 11:16 18/04/2026 11:32 18/04/2026 The central military command of Iran announced Saturday that it will resume "strict management" of the Strait of Hormuz, reversing an earlier decision to unblock that strategic lane as part of negotiations with the United States.



In a statement broadcast on state television, the headquarters noted that Washington had reneged on a promise by maintaining its blockade of ships sailing to and from Iranian ports.



So long as the United States does not restore freedom of movement for all ships visiting Iran, "the situation in the Strait of Hormuz will remain strictly controlled," the military command said in its statement. World Iran threatens to close the Strait of Hormuz if US blockade persists Diane Hernández

05:04 am Trump assures that port blockade "will continue" if there is no agreement 11:04 18/04/2026 11:32 18/04/2026 President Donald Trump said Friday night that he will maintain the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports if no deal is reached with Tehran.



Aboarding Air Force One, Trump assured that he would suddenly "not extend" the ceasefire with Iran that ends Wednesday. "But the blockade will continue," he told reporters. Politics Trump says US blockade of Iran's ports 'will continue' if there is no deal Virginia Martínez

05:02 am Pakistani officials close high-level visits to push for Middle East peace 11:02 18/04/2026 11:16 18/04/2026 Pakistan's prime minister and army chief on Saturday announced the closing of high-level diplomatic visits as part of efforts to bring an end to the war in the Middle East.



Marshal Asim Munir, the powerful Pakistani army chief of staff, concluded a three-day visit to Iran, where he met with senior officials. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the end of a tour of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey.