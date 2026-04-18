Trump claims Iran agreed to dismantle its nuclear program, though Tehran denies it

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 17 de abril, 2026

U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran has agreed to key conditions in nuclear negotiations, including the elimination of its enriched uranium, in what he described as significant progress toward a possible deal.

In a telephone interview with CBS News, Trump assured that the two sides are close to finalizing an understanding that would avoid a military escalation.

"They've agreed to everything. We're going to work with them to remove enriched uranium, the president said.

"There will be no troops. We will go with them, or we will collect it together and then take it to the United States. There is no need for conflict when there is an agreement," he added.

Iran contradicts Washington's version

Hours after Trump's remarks, a spokesman for the Iranian regime's foreign ministry categorically rejected that possibility, leaving in evidence the tensions that still persist in the negotiations.

"Enriched uranium is as sacred to us as Iranian territory and will not be transferred under any circumstances," the official said. "Transferring uranium to the United States has never been an option," he added.

The public contradiction underscores the fragility of the diplomatic process, despite the optimism expressed from the White House.

End of support for terrorist groups

Trump also maintained that Tehran would have agreed to cease its support for organizations considered terrorist by the United States, such as Hezbollah and Hamas, a focal point in Washington's foreign policy in the Middle East.

If confirmed, this commitment would represent a significant shift in Iran's regional strategy, which for years has backed these groups as part of its geopolitical leverage.

The president was emphatic in ruling out any financial concessions in exchange for the deal, rejecting reports suggesting the release of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets.

"We're not paying one penny," Trump assured, and said the United States will keep up the pressure until the deal is completely closed. He also indicated that negotiations will continue this weekend.