Journalist Gabriel Ben-Tasgal on Voz News: "I don't think Trump is planning an invasion but to control Iranian nuclear bases"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 31 de marzo, 2026

On Voz News, Executive Director Karina Yapor interviewed journalist Gabriel Ben-Tasgal about the latest developments in the Iran war, including lPresident Donald Trump's warning to the Islamic theocracy to destroy Kharg Island and its oil wells if there is no quick deal.

"I don't think the Iranian regime will give in because it would be recognizing a kind of white flag, and with these leaders I see that as half-impossible. [...] The most optimistic assessments are that Iran has already lost $200 billion, so it's not going to recover by charging more money for production that is likely to be capped in the next few hours or days. [...] The Iranian military is a paper tiger and has proven to be a paper tiger. It has certain military qualities but not to take on the United States. I don't think Trump is planning an invasion like Iraq or Afghanistan but something very pointed to control Iranian nuclear bases or these islands that allow the passage of crude oil," said Ben-Tasgal.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.