Published by AFP 10 de junio, 2026

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, stated on Wednesday that he has "never victimized anyone" while facing questioning from lawmakers about his ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Gates, one of the world’s richest men, appeared before the House Oversight Committee for a transcribed interview regarding the disgraced financier, who died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking of minors.

"I never witnessed nor had any indication that Epstein was engaged in ongoing criminal conduct. I never went to his island, his ranch, or his Florida home. I have never victimized anyone," Gates said in prepared testimony to the closed-door hearing that was posted on his personal website.

Gates described his encounter with Epstein as "a grave error in judgment" and added: "if the time I spent with Epstein lent him any credibility, I am deeply sorry."

The panel requested Gates’ testimony after documents released by the Department of Justice raised new questions about his contacts with Epstein.

Other prominent figures have also appeared before the committee, including Bill and Hillary Clinton, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Relationship with Epstein

Epstein’s files include a draft email from 2013 in which the financier appeared to suggest that he had helped Gates deal with the consequences of his extramarital affairs, including providing him with antibiotics after he contracted a sexually transmitted infection.

Gates said the email was forged and denied the allegations.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Gates told staff at his foundation that he had had extramarital affairs with two Russian women, but denied spending time with Epstein’s victims.

Gates testified at Wednesday’s hearing that he met Epstein in 2011, three years after the financier pleaded guilty in Florida to soliciting the services of a minor for prostitution.

Gates stated that Epstein had assured him he could raise billions for global health for the people he served through tax and wealth management services.

"I recall being aware that Epstein had faced prior legal issues, but I did not fully understand the extent of the crimes he committed. I accepted the introduction without applying the scrutiny I should have," Gates said in the testimony.

According to him, their interactions ended in December 2014, after it became clear that none of the potential donors identified by Epstein were interested enough to move forward.

"I told him we would go no further and stopped communicating or meeting with him," Gates said.

In his testimony on Wednesday, Gates said he learned that the financier "had become aware of sensitive information about my personal life, including the fact that I had been unfaithful in my marriage."

According to him, these matters "had nothing to do with my interactions with Epstein" but he sought to "use information about my infidelities—in addition to many lies that he layered on top—to pressure me to re-engage with him. He was unsuccessful in this effort," he stated.