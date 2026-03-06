LIVE: Trump says sending troops to Iran would be a 'waste of time'

Published by Israel Duro 6 de marzo, 2026

Donald Trump ruled out deploying American troops to Iran. In a televised interview, the president noted that such a move would be a "waste of time," deeming it no longer worthwhile given the development of the war: "They've lost everything. They've lost their navy. They've lost everything they can lose," thus responding to statements from the Iranian leader who assured that he was prepared for a land invasion.

The conflict, now on its sixth day, has entered "a new phase," according to the Israeli military, which further intensified attacks on Tehran, targeting the regime's infrastructure. In response, Teheran again launched barrages of drones and missiles against Israel and several Gulf countries.

On the economic front, the price of oil began to show signs of stabilizing while world stock markets are returning to normal after the first days of the attacks.

All times are Eastern Standard Time (EST).

05:03 am Explosions in Tel Aviv, no casualties reported 11:05 06/03/2026 11:21 06/03/2026 The Israeli city of Tel Aviv was rocked by eight explosions Friday morning following an Iranian missile alert, AFP journalists reported.



At the moment, Magen David Adom rescue services reported no casualties.

04:53 am E.U. considers it "urgent" for Europe to increase "production of air defense and ballistic missile systems" because the U.S. does not have enough ammunition for the Gulf and Ukraine 10:59 06/03/2026 11:21 06/03/2026 European Defense and Space Commissioner Andrius Kubilius warned Friday that the United States "will not be able" to produce and deliver enough missiles at the same time in the Gulf and Ukraine.



"It is now very clear that with the Iranian crisis ... the Americans will not really be able to guarantee enough missiles at the same time to the Gulf countries, to the U.S. military and to the needs of Ukraine," he said.



Thus, "it has become more urgent for us, in Europe, to increase the production of air defense systems and ballistic missiles," insisted Kubilius, who embarked in Poland on a European tour aimed at encouraging European production in that field.

02:30 am Israel launches even more intense attacks on Tehran and Beirut after announcing that the war is entering a "new phase" 10:17 06/03/2026 11:21 06/03/2026 The Israeli military on Friday launched a series of "large-scale" attacks on Tehran as part of a "new phase" of its war against Iran, which it has also extended to Lebanon with heavy strikes on Beirut.



Several Iranian media outlets, including the state-run Irib channel, reported Friday morning a series of explosions in different neighborhoods of the capital. The Israeli military explained that its target was "the infrastructure of the Iranian terrorist regime in Tehran."



Missile attacks were also reported in Shiraz, in the south of the country, which left several citizens "dead or wounded" Thursday night, the public news agency Irna said.



And in Lebanon, the southern suburbs of the capital, Beirut, were also shelled early Friday by Israel, Lebanon's state-run Ani news agency reported, without mentioning casualties.

02:25 am Trump asserts that sending troops to Iran would be a "waste of time" 09:43 06/03/2026 11:21 06/03/2026 Donald Trump ruled out deploying U.S. troops to Iran. In an interview on NBC, the president noted that such a move would be a "waste of time," considering that it is no longer worthwhile given the development of the war: "They've lost everything. They've lost their navy. They've lost everything they can lose," thus responding to statements by the Iranian president who claimed to be prepared for a ground invasion.



Trump also stated that he would like to see Iran's leadership structure gone and that his team wants to "go in and clean out everything" quickly. "We don’t want someone who would rebuild over a 10-year period," he commented, noting that he already has some ideas about who might lead the country, but declined to name anyone.



Previously, Trump had said he would likely have to "participate in the appointment" of Iran's next leader, after the ayatollah Alli Khamenei was killed in the bombings initiated by the United States and Israel on Saturday.