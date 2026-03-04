The EU backs Spain and assures it is 'ready to react' if Trump activates retaliations

Published by Israel Duro 4 de marzo, 2026

The European Union publicly backed Spain following the economic threats given by President Donald Trump in the face of his refusal to allow the use of its bases in the country. Through one of its spokesmen, the European Commission assured it is "prepared" to defend its interests and those of its member countries, in contrast with the position expressed by one of the engines of the transnational organization, Germany, whose chancellor was critical of the socialist Pedro Sánchez.

"We stand in full solidarity with all member states and all their citizens and, through our common trade policy, we are ready to act if necessary to safeguard EU interests," a European Commission spokesman, Olof Gill, warned in a statement issued in response to Trump's threats.

"The EU and the United States concluded a significant trade agreement last year," and the Commission expects Washington to "fully respect its commitments," the EU spokesman said. Europe "will continue to work for stable, predictable and mutually beneficial transatlantic trade relations," he insisted.

Serious warning from Trump

Trump threatened on Tuesday to break trade relations with Spain, after Madrid refused to allow Washington to use two U.S. military bases located in Andalusia (south) in the war against Iran.

These are the Rota naval base and the Morón air base, inherited from an agreement signed in 1953 between the United States and Spain. Currently the use of the facilities is governed by a defense cooperation agreement between the two NATO member countries.