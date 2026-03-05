Iran says it is prepared for ground invasion and warns US would face 'disaster'
Abbas Araghchi also made it clear that the Iranian regime does not intend to resume talks with the United States at this time.
The foreign minister of Iran, Abbas Araghchi, asserted Thursday that the Iranian regime is prepared to confront U.S. troops if Washington decides to deploy them to the country, a possibility President Donald Trump's administration has not ruled out amid the growing crisis in the Middle East.
In an interview with NBC Nightly News, the Iranian diplomacy chief assured that his country can face a U.S. military intervention. "We can confront them, and it will be a big disaster for them," he said. The official added that Iran has prepared for "any scenario, with any eventuality, with any possibility."
Tehran refuses to negotiate or call for a ceasefire
Araghchi also made it clear that the Iranian regime is not seeking a ceasefire nor does it intend to resume talks with the United States at this time.
The foreign minister claimed that previous rounds of negotiations on the Iranian nuclear program ended amid military actions, which - according to his version - led Tehran to rule out new dialogues with Washington.
"We negotiated with them twice, and every time they attacked us in the middle of negotiations. So there is no request for a ceasefire by us, and there is no request for a negotiation with the U.S. from us," he said.
Representatives of the two countries last met on February 26 to discuss a possible revised nuclear deal. Less than 48 hours later, the U.S. military launched a military offensive dubbed Operation Epic Fury.
U.S. bases in the region targeted
Instead, he indicated that Tehran's military focus is centered on the military bases and facilities the United States maintains in the Middle East.
"They have enough soldiers, they have enough military assets, they have enough military bases and military installations, so we don’t need to go beyond that," he said.