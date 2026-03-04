Air France also suspends flights to Cuba due to severe fuel shortage on the island

Published by Diane Hernández 4 de marzo, 2026

In a further blow to already weakened air connectivity with Cuba, Air France announced Wednesday that it will suspend its scheduled flights between Paris and Havana from March 29 until at least June 15, 2026, as a result of persistent fuel shortages on the Caribbean island. The measure was confirmed by the airline to AFP and motivated by difficulties in the supply of kerosene at Cuban airports, which affects both the operation and safety of the routes.

The route between Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport and Havana, currently operated with three flights a week on large-capacity Boeing 787 aircraft, will temporarily stop operating, although the company left the door open to a resumption in June if supply conditions improve.

Fuel crisis: A problem that goes beyond flights

The decision by Air France comes amidst a protracted energy crisis in Cuba, where a shortage of kerosene (Jet A-1), the standard fuel for commercial aircraft, has led airlines to suspend, divert or restructure their operations to the island. An official notice of the fuel shortage issued by Cuban authorities indicates that this shortage will affect all international airports in the country until at least April 10.

Faced with these difficulties, some European airlines such as Iberia and Air Europa have opted to make technical stopovers at airports in neighboring countries (such as the Bahamas or the Dominican Republic) to refuel and be able to maintain their routes without canceling flights, albeit with higher operating costs and travel times.

Impact on passengers and tourism

Air France has announced that passengers with bookings affected by the cancellations will be contacted directly by email, SMS or through its app, and will be offered the option to:

Change their flight date.

Receive a travel voucher.

Request a full refund with no fees.

The company said it regrets the situation, which not only disrupts travel plans, but also represents a new setback for tourism in Cuba, a key sector of the island's economy.

Other airlines affected



Canadian airlines such as Air Canada, WestJet and Air Transat suspended their services, affecting a market that represents about 50% of foreign tourists visiting the island.

Russian airlines such as Rossiya and Nordwind also canceled their routes.

such as Rossiya and Nordwind also canceled their routes.

Peruvian airline Latam, one of the major Latin American carriers moving passengers in the region.

Other companies have introduced technical refueling stops, although these solutions are not sustainable if the crisis is prolonged. Air France is not the first to suspend flights. In recent weeks several international airlines have announced the temporary cancellation of routes to Cuba, due to the same fuel restrictions:

Causes of the shortage

The lack of aviation fuel in Cuba is part of a broader energy crisis that has plagued the country for years and worsened recently following the cessation of shipments of oil from Venezuelan, a traditional energy partner of the Havana regime.

Without the usual supply of crude oil and without sufficient reserves, Cuban airports have faced repeated kerosene service outages, forcing airlines to reconsider their operations or opt for alternative strategies that are often unsustainable in the long term.

Connectivity at risk

The suspension of Air France flights, along with those of other airlines, hits Cuba's air connectivity hard, especially to Europe and North America, two traditional tourism markets for the island. This translates into fewer visitor arrivals, higher logistics costs and a direct economic impact on services linked to tourism, which already faces structural challenges.

Air France's decision underscores how an energy crisis can have ripple effects on key sectors such as aviation and tourism, putting at risk not only the operation of international routes, but also the economic recovery of countries that rely heavily on foreign visitors.