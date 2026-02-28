Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei killed during Israel-US attacks

Published by Joaquín Núñez 28 de febrero, 2026

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed during joint Israeli and U.S. strikes, President Donald Trump confirmed on his Truth Social account. The president described the Iranian ayatollah as “one of the most evil people in history.” He also said the operation would not end until “peace in the Middle East” is achieved. Khamenei’s compound was among the first targets struck in the coordinated assault on Tehran.

While early reports indicated that Khamenei, 86, had managed to get out in time and was away from the city at the time of the attacks, speculation about his death intensified overnight in Iran.

The first to mention the ayatollah's possible death was Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Minutes later, media outlets such as Axios and Reuters reported the situation after speaking with senior Israeli and American officials.

"We just got this in literally two minutes ago, but Fox News can confirm that Iran's supreme leader, the Ayatollah Khamenei, is dead following Israeli strikes against his compound and location earlier today," reported TreyYingst, chief foreign correspondent for Fox News. The Washington Post later confirmed that Khamenei’s body was found among the rubble of his compound.

In addition, a U.S. official told Fox News that, in addition to the supreme leader, between five and 10 top Iranian leaders were killed during the initial attack.

Khamenei had been in power since 1989, when he replaced Ruhollah Khomeini, who led the 1979 Iranian revolution that ended with the overthrow of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

Trump’s Confirmation

“Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead. This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS,” the president wrote on his social media platform.

“This is the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their Country. We are hearing that many of their IRGC, Military, and other Security and Police Forces, no longer want to fight, and are looking for Immunity from us,” he added.

He also said the bombardment would continue “uninterrupted throughout the week or, as long as necessary to achieve our objective of PEACE THROUGHOUT THE MIDDLE EAST.” The ultimate objective is expected to be regime change in Iran.

This is a developing story.