Published by Carlos Dominguez 6 de marzo, 2026

The funding bill for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) passed a vote in the House of Representatives on Thursday by a 221-209 vote. This was a reapproval of the same bill that had already passed the House in January.

The purpose is to put pressure on Democrats in the Senate to advance funding and end the partial DHS shutdown.

This time, only four Democrats supported the measure. Representatives Henry Cuellar (Texas), Don Davis (N.C.), Jared Golden (Maine) and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (Wash.) voted with Republicans in favor of funding.

Tensions with Iran drive call for DHS funding

House Republicans cited the conflict with the Iranian regime and the risk of terrorism to push for immediate funding, calling the shutdown a national security risk.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said in a statement Tuesday that "military action in Iran makes it all the more urgent and crucial to have a fully staffed, fully funded Department of Homeland Security across all departments."

The vote came shortly after President Trump announced he would replace Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem with Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin (Okla.).

Funding bill reaches Senate floor

The funding bill now moves to the Senate, where it will need some Democratic support to keep it from being blocked.

Earlier on Thursday, the Senate voted 51 to 45 to advance, but failed for the third time to reach the 60-vote threshold needed to move forward.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) urged Democrats to back the DHS funding bill and said he believes they view shutting down the Department of Homeland Security as a "political pawn" for their party.

"It shouldn't need saying that it's always a terrible idea to use the Department of Homeland Security as a political pawn," Thune said this week. "But above all right now, with enhanced terror threat from Iran and Iran-funded terrorist groups, it is vital that we ensure the Department of Homeland Security is fully funded and fully functioning."