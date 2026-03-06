Retired Lieutenant Commander Jesús Romero: To begin the operation in Iran, 'it was necessary to go through Venezuela first'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 6 de marzo, 2026

On VOZ News, journalist Laura Artal interviewed retired U.S. Navy Lieutenant Commander Jesús Romero about everything related to the military operation that the United States and Israel are currently carrying out against Iran, which resulted in the elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Feb. 28.

"What the United States is doing is maximum pressure against the Iranian regime. These operations will continue to be carried out throughout the coming days. President Trump has been speaking publicly in press conferences that the United States has enough weaponry to carry out this campaign for as long as it takes. One of the things that I think will change the course or the behavior of the Iranian regime is that the secretary of war and the president have said that they will make use of B-52s. ... In order for Trump to start a conflict with Iran, it was necessary to go through Venezuela first, we are seeing that right now.

