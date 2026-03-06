Trump: 'Cuba is gonna fall pretty soon'

Published by Alejandro Baños 6 de marzo, 2026

President Donald Trump said Friday that his administration's next goal is to end the more than five decades of dictatorship in Cuba, even as his priority is to win the conflict with Iran in the Middle East.

In an interview on CNN, Trump noted that Cuba - in reference to Miguel Diaz-Canel's regime - "is gonna fall pretty soon," adding that the Caribbean country is ready for a transition "after 50 years" of a communist dictatorship.

"Cuba is gonna fall pretty soon, by the way, unrelated, but Cuba is gonna fall too. They want to make a deal so badly," the president said. "They want to make a deal, and so I’m going to put Marco (Rubio) over there and we’ll see how that works out. We’re really focused on this one right now. We’ve got plenty of time, but Cuba’s ready — after 50 years."

Cuba is "a failed nation"

A few days ago, Trump referred to Cuba as "a failed nation," although he advocated carrying out a "friendly takeover" so there would be no casualties or property damage.

"They have no money, they have nothing right now. But they are in talks with us and maybe we will achieve a friendly takeover of Cuba," the president explained, adding that it is his secretary of state, Marco Rubio, who is leading such negotiations.

From Congress, Trump's position on Cuba has been defended. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham (South Carolina) asserted that the Caribbean country "is next" while praising the administration's actions in regard to Venezuela and Iran.