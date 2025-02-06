Published by Juan Peña Verified by 6 de febrero, 2025

Iran has launched its first military carrier-capable vessel at sea. With this military milestone for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, several images have been released of the new vessel operating in the waters of the Persian Gulf.

Until a few years ago, the IRIS Shahid Bagheri (C-110-4) was a South Korean-built seagoing freighter. After several years operating as such under the Iranian flag, Tehran's naval authorities decided to use the ship to transform it into a military vessel.

Several years later, Iran has converted the merchant vessel into a platform for launching and operating drones and helicopters in the waters it shares with the gulf monarchies and Iraq. The Shahid Bagheri is also capable of launching long-range missiles. It has a 196-yard-long runway for drones, and can travel up to 22,000 nautical miles without refueling at ports.

The carrier's inauguration coincides with the annual celebration of the Islamic Revolution that overthrew Iran's U.S.-backed shah.

Guard chief Gen. Hossein Salami said in remarks reported by the AP that the warship can travel "independently" on the seas for an entire year. "Iran is not considered a threat to any country, but we do not bow to the threat of any power," Salami said.