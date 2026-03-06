Trump’s favorability ratings with his voting base tops all previous presidents

Published by Just The News / Amanda Head 6 de marzo, 2026

Multiple new polls show President Donald Trump's approval rating within his party is higher than any other president in history.

"Republicans love Donald Trump more than any president's own party's supporters loved him at this particular point," CNN's Harry Enten told viewers Wednesday night.

The poll, which found that at this point in his second term, Trump's GOP approval sits at a remarkable 86%, while former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush were both at 77%. Strong approval within their own parties is now at 53% for Trump, again higher than Obama and Bush, whose strong approval ratings were 48% and 47% respectively.

This approval comes despite other polls showing majority disapproval for Trump's strike on Iran.

Trump's approval rating held steady at 44%



A Fox News poll released in late January 2026 shows similar results: strong support persists among Republicans, with 85% approving overall and 97% among those identifying as MAGA (Make America Great Again, Trump's slogan) supporters.

Among all voters, Trump's job approval rating held steady at 44% among registered voters, with 56% disapproving, unchanged from the previous month. That survey showed that Trump's rating matches former President George W. Bush's at a comparable point in his second term and exceeds Barack Obama's by 2 points.

A president's own party approval is a direct result of campaign promises coming to fruition. For Trump, there's a substantial list thanks to his bullishness. President Trump's campaign promise to secure the southern border has come to fruition through aggressive enforcement measures, resulting in negative net migration for the first time in 50 years and border crossings dropping to historic lows.

Trump fulfilled his pledge to deliver major tax relief by signing the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which extended his 2017 tax cuts, eliminated taxes on tips, overtime, and Social Security benefits, and provided significant reductions for working- and middle-class Americans.

The administration achieved record energy production and dominance by unleashing domestic drilling and deregulation, contributing to lower energy costs and positioning the U.S. as a leading global energy exporter.

Trump successfully implemented policies ensuring that net job growth went primarily to native-born Americans through strict immigration enforcement, reversing trends from prior years.

His commitment to massive bureaucracy cuts and government efficiency efforts has saved hundreds of billions of dollars, equivalent to substantial per-taxpayer relief, while reshoring trillions in investments to boost American manufacturing and economic growth.

© Just The News