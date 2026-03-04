Russian gas tanker sinks off Libya after explosions

Published by Williams Perdomo 4 de marzo, 2026

Russia reported an alleged attack caused the sinking of one of its liquified natural gas tankers in the Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast.

The Libyan port authority said the Russian aircraft carrier, Arctic Metagaz, sank after "sudden explosions" north of the port of Sirte.

The ship "had experienced sudden explosions followed by a massive fire, which ultimately led to its complete sinking" on Tuesday night, it said.

Moscow said the tanker had been attacked by Ukrainian naval drones in "an act of international terrorism and maritime piracy." For their part, Ukrainian authorities have not issued comments on the event.

All 30 crew members were rescued, Moscow reported. Two of them suffered burns, Russian state media reported, citing the Transport Ministry.