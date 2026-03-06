More than 20 Democratic states announce lawsuit against Trump's new tariffs

Published by Carlos Dominguez 6 de marzo, 2026

A coalition of 24 states, led primarily by Democratic Attorneys General such as Dan Rayfield of Oregon, Kris Mayes of Arizona, Rob Bonta of California and Letitia James of New York, filed a lawsuit Thursday against the Trump administration aiming to block and invalidate new global tariffs imposed by the president.

The four states were part of the previous lawsuit that derived in last month's Supreme Court ruling against many of the tariffs pushed by Trump.

The lawsuit, filed with the Court of International Trade in New York, seeks to block implementation of President Trump's new 10% global tariff, alleging that it is unconstitutional and violates the law.

Democrats accuse the president of causing economic chaos

The plaintiffs are asking to declare the measure illegal, block its implementation and order appropriate refunds.

"Once again, President Trump is ignoring the law and the Constitution to effectively raise taxes on consumers and small businesses," New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement.

"After the Supreme Court rejected his first attempt to impose sweeping tariffs, the president is causing more economic chaos and expecting Americans to foot the bill," she added.

The states argue that the president is implementing only part of the Trade Act of 1974 without complying with other essential provisions, which they say invalidate its implementation.

"Trump keeps throwing out illegal, reckless policies, hoping something sticks, while everyday Americans pay the price," California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, claimed in a statement.

"Trump’s tariffs were overturned by the Supreme Court, so now he’s inflicting new tariffs on Californians and all Americans like a toddler throwing a temper tantrum," he added.