Dillon Brooks (Suns) arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol

Published by Alejandro Baños 6 de marzo, 2026

Phoenix Suns (NBA) player Dillon Brooks was arrested early Friday on charges of driving his vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

The events occurred around 1:00 AM, in the city of Scottsdale. Brooks was stopped by a patrol car after committing traffic violations. He was subsequently arrested and transported to a jail, from which he was released hours later.

According to reports from TMZ Sports, the infraction committed by the Suns forward was drunk driving.

Brooks has been sidelined for several weeks due to an injury to one of his hands. To date, the Suns are seventh in the Western Conference standings.