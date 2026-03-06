NBA: Thunder to honor the Hispanic community against the Nuggets

Published by Alejandro Baños 6 de marzo, 2026

The defending NBA champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, announced that they will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Night on Monday, March 9, coinciding with their matchup against the Denver Nuggets. The duel will be played in the stadium of the current leaders of the Western Conference, the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

"The Oklahoma City Thunder will host Hispanic Heritage Night during the game on Monday, March 9 vs. the Denver Nuggets," the franchise informed through a statement.

The Thunder's reason for wanting to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Night is to recognize "Hispanic culture," as well as to highlight the "growing support and cultural influence of NBA fans and players across Hispanic communities in the United States and throughout Latin America."

After winning the first championship in team history (with its current name and location) last season, this season the Thunder have continued to be among the league's best, with the leadership of Canadian guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the court. To date, they are first in the Western Conference standings and boast the NBA's best record (49-15).