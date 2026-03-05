China: Asian giant sets its lowest growth target in decades in the face of stagnant consumption

Published by Carlos Dominguez I afp 5 de marzo, 2026

China announced Thursday that its growth forecast for 2026 will be between 4.5% and 5%, the lowest figure in decades. Still, the government sees this target as key to addressing the slowdown in domestic consumption and the prolonged weakness in the real estate sector.

During the important annual political appointment known as the Two Sessions, Beijing also communicated an increase of 7% in its military budget, the second largest on the planet. With this increase, it seeks to balance the influence of United States and to strengthen its claims over Taiwan and the South China Sea.

The government plans to spend 1.9 trillion yuan, about $276.8 billion, on defense, a figure that is still about one-third of U.S. military spending.

The "lowest since 1991" growth target

Although China is the world's second-largest economy and provides about a third of global growth, it faces deep structural imbalances and increasing trade pressure from Washington, despite its exports continuing to show strength.

"Last year's achievements were very difficult to achieve" noted Premier Li Qiang as he opened the annual session of the National People's Congress (APN) Thursday morning.

"Rarely in many years have we faced such a serious and complex scenario, where external crises and challenges were intermingled with domestic difficulties and difficult policy decisions," he added.

According to an AFP analysis, the growth target set for this year is the lowest since 1991. The only exception was 2020, when no target was set due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy.