Trump recognizes María Corina Machado and contemplates a role for her in Venezuela's political future

Published by Virginia Martínez 20 de enero, 2026

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump raised the possibility that Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado may have a role in Venezuela's political transition. The statement came during a press conference at the White House, as part of the events for the first anniversary of his return to power.

Trump confirmed that his administration maintains conversations with Machado and left open the possibility of involving her in some capacity in the Venezuelan political process. However, he avoided specifying what role she could play. The president referred to her directly to journalists and expressed his interest in her being part of the new scenario that the South American country is going through.

"We're talking to her and maybe we can get her involved some way. I'd love to be able to do that; Maria, maybe we can do that," he said.

The statements came a few days after a meeting last week between Trump and Machado, during which the opposition leader personally handed her Nobel Peace Prize to the U.S. president in a symbolic gesture of recognition.

A turn in the discourse on the Venezuelan opposition The president's tone toward Machado represents a notable shift from previous weeks. Trump had expressed doubts about the opposition leader's ability to lead Venezuela at a particularly delicate moment for the country, but for the first time, he publicly indicated that he could integrate her into the political process.

This turn comes amid profound changes in Venezuela, following the capture of Nicolás Maduro and Washington's backing for the transitional government led by Delcy Rodríguez, who assumed power after the overthrow of the chavista leader.

New relationship with Caracas after Maduro's ouster

During the same press conference, President Donald Trump confirmed that his stance towards Venezuela changed after the departure of Nicolás Maduro.

"I felt so strongly against Venezuela, now I'm loving Venezuela. They've been working with us so well. It's been so nice," he told reporters.

Trump accused Maduro of allowing the shipment of drug traffickers and prisoners to the United States and called him responsible, through drug trafficking, for the deaths of millions of people on U.S. soil. He also singled him out for facilitating the migration of criminals, including members of Tren de Aragua.

Economic and energy expectations

Trump also anticipated an economic turn in the bilateral relationship. As he explained, U.S. oil companies are preparing to make large-scale investments in Venezuela.

The president's statements reinforce the idea of a new stage in the relationship between Washington and Caracas, in which the political and economic reconstruction of Venezuela is emerging as a central axis, with María Corina Machado emerging as a figure that the White House considers relevant within that process.