Trump praises María Corina Machado after accepting Nobel medal: 'It was my great honor to meet her'
The Venezuelan opposition leader's visit to Washington came almost two weeks after the U.S. military operation in Caracas in which Nicolás Maduro was arrested.
President Donald Trump publicly discussed María Corina Machado after meeting with her at the White House, highlighting her figure and the difficulties she has faced.
"It was my Great Honor to meet María Corina Machado, of Venezuela, today. She is a wonderful woman who has been through so much," Trump said while commenting on the meeting with the Venezuelan opposition leader.
Recognition expressed by the president
In his message following the meeting, Trump also mentioned the gesture made by Machado, who presented him with a Nobel Peace Prize medal as a token of appreciation.
"María presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect. Thank you María!" the president said.
Closed-door meeting in Washington
The meeting between Trump and Machado was held behind closed doors at the White House. Machado arrived around noon and left about an hour later. There was no press access inside the meeting.
On her way out, she briefly addressed a group of Venezuelans who had gathered to express their support for her and told them that they are counting on President Donald Trump to free Venezuela.
Politics
The historical reason behind María Corina Machado's gesture of giving the Nobel medal to Trump
Virginia Martínez
Machado's subsequent statements
After leaving the White House, Machado moved to Capitol Hill, where she met with a group of senators. Upon leaving Congress, she gave statements to the press about her meeting with Trump.
Machado stated that she was impressed by the clarity of the U.S. president, his knowledge of the situation in Venezuela and his interest in the suffering of the Venezuelan people.