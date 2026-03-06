Kathy Hochul meets with Tom Homan to discuss White House immigration agenda in New York

Published by Joaquín Núñez 6 de marzo, 2026

Kathy Hochul met with Tom Homan to discuss the White House immigration agenda in New York. The Democratic governor and the Trump Administration's 'border czar' talked for more than an hour in Albany, the state capital, about the scope of future operations and cooperation between state and federal authorities in immigration enforcement.

The meeting came as a follow-up to a series of conversations Hochul held with Donald Trump and other White House officials during the National Governors Association dinner in Washington, D.C. There, she expressed concern about a possible increase in federal agent manning in the state.

As reported by Politico, Homan made it clear to the New York governor that they were not planning to increase the number of immigration agents in the state. In turn, Hochul gave the official a list of local college students detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), by way of pressure to encourage their release.

"I just concluded a meeting with Border Czar Tom Homan. He came here because I initiated a conversation about our deep concerns about immigration enforcement in the state of New York while I was in the White House two weeks ago. I took the opportunity to make our position clear," Hochul said after the meeting.

However, the Democratic governor also made it clear that she is in favor of border security policies: "First of all, I do not support open borders. We want to make sure that our borders are safe and secure. I do not support having individuals who have committed violent crimes remain in our state. They should be deported."

While Homan avoided answering questions at the end of the meeting in Albany, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson issued a statement about the meeting.

"As the Trump Administration has repeatedly stressed, we want to work with local leaders to keep their communities safe from dangerous, criminal illegal aliens. The Administration, including Tom Homan, remains committed to having these conversations with anyone willing to have them. And we will continue acting on our mandate to enforce federal immigration law," she said.

The meeting comes just months after the 'border czar' signaled his intention to increase immigration operations in the Empire State, particularly in the Big Apple.