Mexico: At least eight dead and 19 injured in bus accident

Published by Virginia Martínez 25 de diciembre, 2025

At least eight were killed and 19 injured in a bus accident in the Mexican state of Veracruz on Wednesday. The information was confirmed by local authorities.

The bus crashed near a ravine in the town of Zontecomatlán, state Civil Protection said Wednesday night.

"Unfortunately, the prosecutor's office has confirmed eight people dead," the agency said in a statement. "Attention is being provided to 19 injured people, who have been transferred to Chicontepec and Huayacocotla," it added.

According to the Mexican press, the bus was traveling from Mexico City to the town of Chicontepec.

Road accidents, AFP recalled, usually involving passenger buses or cargo transport, are common in Mexico. They are often due to speeding or mechanical failures in the units.