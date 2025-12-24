Tragedy in Texas: At least six dead, including a child, in small plane crash

Published by Williams Perdomo 24 de diciembre, 2025

The body of a Mexican Navy soldier who was traveling in a small plane that crashed in Texas was found. With the discovery, authorities said Wednesday, that's the sixth death to result from the accident.

The ship was carrying out the medical transfer of a pediatric patient with burns to be treated at a hospital in Galveston, but during the approach collapsed over the waters of the bay of the American city.

Two people who survived "are stable and are receiving appropriate care," detailed a statement from the Mexican Navy.

"Faced with this painful result, SEMAR maintains inter-institutional and international coordination, as well as close accompaniment to the families, in order to provide them with the necessary support and attention," the Mexican Navy detailed in the statement.

According to Mexican media sources, the other fatalities are three military personnel who were part of the crew, a doctor and the patient, a 2-year-old boy. The injured are a nurse and a woman who was accompanying the child.

According to public air radars, the military plane took off from the airport in the southeastern Mexican city of Merida, and its trail was lost over Galveston Bay, near Scholes International Airport.