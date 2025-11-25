Venezuela threatens international airlines: Resume flights or lose permits

Published by Diane Hernández 25 de noviembre, 2025

Nicolás Maduro’s regime issued late Monday an ultimatum to international airlines to resume flights to Venezuela within 48 hours, warning that those who do not comply could face revocation of their operating permits.

The measure comes after the suspension of multiple routes to Caracas due to security alerts issued by the United States and Europe in light of increased military activity in the region.

The National Institute of Civil Aeronautics (INAC) communicated the warning after companies such as Iberia, Air Europa, Plus Ultra, TAP Air Portugal, Gol, Avianca, Latam, Caribbean Airlines and Turkish Airlines suspended flights to and from Venezuela, according to national media reports.

Among those affected were Air Europa, one of the last to join the strike, which cancelled its five weekly flights between Madrid and Caracas "until further notice," while Iberia prolonged the suspension of its route until at least December 1. Turkish Airlines also reported cancellation of its services between November 24 and 28.

These measures are in response to alerts from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Spanish Aviation Safety Agency (AESA), which recommended airlines avoid Venezuelan airspace and the southern Caribbean due to security-related risks and military presence in the area. The flight information region of Maiquetia (FIR SVZM) covers Venezuelan airspace and part of the Caribbean, and remains under warning until at least December 1.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), which represents more than 350 airlines, warned that the ultimatum could negatively affect Venezuela's already reduced connectivity, considered one of the lowest in the region. The organization recalled that the suspensions are temporary measures derived from rigorous risk analysis and called for greater cooperation and clarity from the regime on the safety criteria for the return of operations.