LIVE | Euphoria continues in the stock markets and oil falls after Trump's words on a near end to the war with Iran

U.S. sailors on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln. US Central Command Public Affairs .

Published by Israel Duro 10 de marzo, 2026

Donald Trump's comments late Monday in various settings predicting a swift end to the war with Iran have generated optimism around the world after a terrible day for world stock markets and the price of oil. The U.S. president, however, noted that he is not giving up on finishing off the current leaders of the Ayatollahs' regime and that he can still hit them "very, very hard" if they insist on maintaining the attacks and continue to use oil "as a hostage."

These words brought optimism back to the markets, which changed radically from that moment on. Wall Street closed in positive, as did the main Asian stock markets. Europe also opened in the green while the price of black gold experienced a notable decline throughout this time.

However, from Iran they were not very pleased with Trump's analysis. The Revolutionary Guard pointed out that it would be they who would decide "when the war ends" and maintained their attacks and threats on any vessel attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz.

03:35 am Oil and gas prices continue to fall at the open on European markets 09:57 10/03/2026 11:26 10/03/2026 Investors were quick to react to the comments from Donald Trump predicting an early end to the war, which translated into a drop in crude oil prices of around 10% on Tuesday, before losses narrowed to around 5%. European gas prices sank 15%, after rising as much as 30% on Monday.



Early in Europe, a barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the U.S. market benchmark, was down 8.95% to $86.29. That of North Sea Brent, the European benchmark, lost 8.85% to $90.20. Both fell more than 10% at the start of the session.



The contrast is stark compared with Monday, when prices rode $120 a barrel in Asian markets, with rises of more than 30%.

03:30 am Europe continues the bullish euphoria of the stock markets at the open 10:02 10/03/2026 11:26 10/03/2026 The London, Paris, Milan, Frankfurt and Madrid stock exchanges continued the stock market euphoria started on Wall Street on Monday and prolonged throughout the day in Asia and were up at the start of Tuesday, with gains of more than 2% except in the case of the London trading floor (+1.63%) after the first operations.



Gains that seem to consolidate the market turnaround as seen in Asia and, earlier in the U.S. Seoul gained 5.4% at the close and Tokyo 2.9%. In the Chinese markets, Hong Kong rose 2.2% and Shanghai 0.7%.



This came after all three major Wall Street indexes closed sharply higher, after reversing initial heavy selling.

03:29 am Netanyahu downplays euphoria: "We're not done in Iran yet" 10:07 10/03/2026 11:26 10/03/2026 The Israeli prime minister, key to deciding the end of the war as indicated by Donald Trump, downplayed the euphoria unleashed by the U.S. president's statements about a possible early end to hostilities against Iran.



The Israeli leader assured that his attack is "breaking the bones" of Iranian power. But "we are not done yet," he warned.

03:10 am Iran assures they can keep the war going "as long as it takes" and rules out negotiations 10:13 10/03/2026 11:26 10/03/2026 Iranian Foreign Minister Abas Araqchi, assured that they are prepared to continue missile strikes "as long as necessary"and ruled out talks with Washington to end the war.



Negotiations "are no longer on the agenda," he said after U.S. President Donald Trump asserted that the war would end "very soon."

02:47 am Turkey deploys Patriot defense systems in the center of the country 10:17 10/03/2026 11:26 10/03/2026 Turkey's Defense Ministry announced the deployment of a Patriot anti-aircraft defense system in the center of the country, a day after NATO's interception of a second missile launched from Iran aimed at its airspace.