LIVE: US and Israel unleash full force on Iranian oil facilities

Published by Diane Hernández 8 de marzo, 2026

The ninth day of the U.S.-Israel-Iran war kicks off marked by a new escalation of attacks at several points in the Middle East. During the early hours of Sunday morning, Iran claimed to have launched missiles and drones against U.S. bases in Kuwait and Bahrain, actions that caused fires in strategic infrastructure and have been described by the Gulf countries as a dangerous escalation of the conflict.

In parallel, Israel carried out a new wave of bombing raids on Iran, hitting oil installations in Tehran and attacking military targets such as hangars and fighter planes at the Isfahan airport.

With cross attacks in several countries and new fronts opening in the region, the war enters its ninth day with signs of a widening regional escalation.

Times are Eastern Standard Time (EST).

05:31 am Fuel distribution “temporarily” halted in Tehran after attacks 10:32 08/03/2026 10:32 08/03/2026 Fuel distribution in Tehran has been “temporarily halted” following U.S. and Israeli attacks on oil depots in the capital and its surrounding areas, the city’s governor, Mohammad Sadegh Motamedian, reported this Sunday.



“Due to damage to the fuel supply network, distribution has been temporarily interrupted,” the official said, as quoted by the state news agency Irna.