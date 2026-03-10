‘If the situation in Iran is not brought under control in the coming weeks, the price of a barrel of oil could reach $150’

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 10 de marzo, 2026

On VOZ News, journalist and Executive Director Karina Yapor interviewed oil expert Antonio de la Cruz on the recent drop in stock markets and the rise in the price of a barrel of oil to over $100 in the context of the war between the United States and Iran.

"The scenario of a volatile geopolitical price that is today posed by the market because of the 20% shortage of oil flowing through the Strait of Hormuz was as a short-term calculation. ... We are seeing that right now the risk is very high, they should tend to go down and we could be talking about two to three more weeks until they manage to control the situation in Iran. If this is not achieved and this extends, we could be seeing prices of $150," said de la Cruz.

You can see the full interview by clicking on the video below.