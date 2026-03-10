Trump avoids assigning responsibility for Iran school attack: 'Whatever the report shows, I'm willing to live with that'

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 9 de marzo, 2026

President Donald Trump affirmed Monday that the attack that hit a school in Iran at the start of the current war against the Tehran regime is still under investigation and avoided, on this occasion, attributing responsibility, noting that he will await official findings.

"Whatever the report shows, I'm willing to live with that report," Trump said during a press conference after being asked about the matter. "I just don't know enough about it."

The Republican leader also argued that the use of Tomahawk cruise missiles -mentioned in some reports about the attack- does not necessarily imply direct responsibility of the United States.

"Because I just don't know enough about it. I think it's something that I was told is under investigation, but tomahawks are used by others, as you know. Numerous other nations have tomahawks. They buy them from us," Trump asserted.

The remarks came after a journalist pointed out that Trump was the only official in his administration who had publicly suggested the possibility that Iran might have been involved in the attack.

The bombing in question occurred on Feb. 28, during the first day of U.S. and Israeli strikes against the top leadership of the Iranian regime and some key military targets in the Persian country.

According to Iranian state media reports and Iranian health authorities, the attack hit the Shajarah Tayyebeh elementary school, located in the city of Minab, in the southern province of Hormozgan, near the Gulf of Oman.

International media such as Reuters and The New York Times reported that Iranian authorities reported around 175 victims, mostly students.

However, the figures could not be independently verified by international organizations or journalists on the ground.

Image analysis and news reports have indicated that the school was located near a facility of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an Iranian military force.

Ongoing investigation

U.S. officials have reiterated that the incident is being examined by military investigators, without ruling out U.S. government responsibility.

Last week, Reuters reported that U.S. military investigators consider it "likely" that U.S. forces were responsible for the attack, although it stressed that the investigation is not yet complete and that no final determination has been reached.

Officials quoted by Reuters indicated that the analysis is continuing and that new evidence could emerge that changes the preliminary assessment.

Some U.S. officials also spoke publicly about the attack.

"We’re investigating that. We, of course, never target civilian targets. But we’re taking a look and investigating that," said the War Department's Pete Hegseth.

Captain Timothy Hawkins, of the U.S. military's Central Command, also commented to Reuters that "It would be inappropriate to comment given the incident is under investigation."