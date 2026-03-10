France is sending 10 warships to the Middle East in an 'unprecedented' mobilization

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 9 de marzo, 2026

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the dispatch of 10 warships to the eastern Mediterranean, the Red Sea, and the Strait of Hormuz amid the escalating war with Iran. The move seeks to protect French citizens, support allies in the region and ensure the safety of maritime traffic.

Macron called the naval deployment an "unprecedented" mobilization of the French navy. The new ships will join units already operating in the Mediterranean, including the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, the only French vessel of its kind.

According to the president, the military presence could also serve to escort vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic point through which about one-fifth of the world's oil flows. The transit of oil tankers has been affected since the start of the war with Iran.

France plans to send eight frigates and two helicopter carriers in the next 48 hours. Paris is also working on the formation of an international escort force to ensure safe navigation in the area, an initiative that Macron said several European countries could join, in addition to India and other Asian nations.

The French president noted that the most intense phase of the conflict could drag on for "several days, perhaps several weeks," depending on the final military targets.

France has defense agreements with some Gulf countries and estimates that around 400,000 French citizens live in the Middle East. In addition, Cyprus, a member of the European Union where France maintains a military presence - was recently attacked with Iranian-origin drones and missiles, raising concerns in Europe.