Maduro’s Regime Now on Par With Al-Qaeda: U.S. Designates the Cartel of the Suns as a Foreign Terrorist Organization

Published by Víctor Mendoza 24 de noviembre, 2025

The Federal Register published Monday that the State Department designated the Cartel of the Suns as a Foreign Terrorist Organization pursuant to section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

"Based upon a review of the Administrative Record assembled in this matter, and in consultation with the Attorney General and the Secretary of the Treasury, I have concluded that there is a sufficient factual basis to find that the relevant circumstances described in section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, as amended (hereinafter “INA”) (8 U.S.C. 1189), exist with respect to: Cartel de los Soles (also known as Cartel of the Suns)," the Federal Register wrote.

The designation was announced amid the military deployment launched in August by President Donald Trump's administration in the Caribbean. Over the weekend six airlines canceled their connections to Venezuela following a U.S. warning to civil aviation about a "military surge" amid these military maneuvers.

The measure was signed by Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, and takes effect immediately upon publication in the Federal Register.

In a message broadcast on X, Rubio stated that the network, which Washington points out is led by Nicolás Maduro, has corrupted government institutions in Venezuela and is "responsible for terrorist violence across our hemisphere."