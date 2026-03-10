Infantino on the buzz generated by the 2026 FIFA World Cup: 'We have had more than 500 million requests for tickets'
With three months to go before the World Cup kicks off in the United States, Canada and Mexico, the FIFA president said the tournament "is going to be a success."
It's getting closer and closer to kickoff and the interest it generates is increasing with each passing day. Expectation for the next edition of the FIFA World Cup is evident, mainly in the United States, as one of the three host countries of the tournament. This has been reflected in the number of requests for live attendance to the matches.
That expectation and demand for tickets has prompted FIFA president, Gianni Infantino said he was excited about the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which he predicted would be a "fantastic" and "phenomenal" competition.
Infantino: "We have had more than 500 million demands for tickets"
"The World Cup is going to be fantastic, phenomenal, there is unprecedented anticipation in the United States, Mexico and Canada," Infantino said in a interview with Spanish sports newspaper AS. "In four weeks we have had more than 500 million ticket demands. This is something impressive. We have almost seven million tickets, but 500 million is something that has never been seen in the history of either FIFA or any other institution."
"All the stadiums are going to be full, it's going to be a total party," stressed the FIFA president, adding that "when they used to say that in the United States soccer, as they call it, was not held in very high regard that has changed."
"It's going to be a success. It will be the first World Cup with 48 national teams, 104 matches, 16 cities, three countries... we are looking at something huge," Infantino said.
Three months to go until the start of the 2026 World Cup
As Infantino recalled in the interview, it will be the first time in history that there will be 48 national teams in the FIFA World Cup, previously, 32 national teams were admitted to the group stage.
At the beginning of December the group stage draw was held, although the names of five national teams that will be present at the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico have yet to be announced.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup final will be played on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.