Infantino on the buzz generated by the 2026 FIFA World Cup: 'We have had more than 500 million requests for tickets'

Published by Alejandro Baños 10 de marzo, 2026

It's getting closer and closer to kickoff and the interest it generates is increasing with each passing day. Expectation for the next edition of the FIFA World Cup is evident, mainly in the United States, as one of the three host countries of the tournament. This has been reflected in the number of requests for live attendance to the matches.

That expectation and demand for tickets has prompted FIFA president, Gianni Infantino said he was excited about the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which he predicted would be a "fantastic" and "phenomenal" competition.

Infantino: "We have had more than 500 million demands for tickets"

"The World Cup is going to be fantastic, phenomenal, there is unprecedented anticipation in the United States, Mexico and Canada," Infantino said in a interview with Spanish sports newspaper AS. "In four weeks we have had more than 500 million ticket demands. This is something impressive. We have almost seven million tickets, but 500 million is something that has never been seen in the history of either FIFA or any other institution."

"All the stadiums are going to be full, it's going to be a total party," stressed the FIFA president, adding that "when they used to say that in the United States soccer, as they call it, was not held in very high regard that has changed."

"It's going to be a success. It will be the first World Cup with 48 national teams, 104 matches, 16 cities, three countries... we are looking at something huge," Infantino said.