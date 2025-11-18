United Kingdom: British intelligence warns that MPs are being targeted by recruiters working for Chinese espionage

Published by Carlos Dominguez 18 de noviembre, 2025

The British domestic intelligence service, MI5, alerted the United Kingdom about spying attempts by China, in allegations that were firmly rejected by the communist regime in Xi Jinping.

"Today, MI5 issued an espionage alert" aimed at MPs, "to warn them that our democratic institutions are being targeted by Chinese actors," Security Minister Dan Jarvis told the House of Commons on Tuesday.

These attempts may also target "parliamentary assistants, economists, employees of think tanks, geopolitical consultants or civil servants," the minister added.

According to AFP, MI5 communicated to parliamentarians the names of two of these suspicious recruiters, who operate especially on online platforms.

Measures to counter Chinese influence

In an attempt to "counter the threats posed by China and other states," Jarvis on Tuesday presented a package of measures, in particular to protect the electoral system, with a tightening of rules on donations to candidates and political parties, and a toughening of sanctions for people accused of interference in the polls.

The government will also launch awareness campaigns targeting political and parliamentary staff as well as university leaders and the business world.

"Our long-term interest is to continue to maintain relations with China, but we will always defend ourselves against any country, including China, that seeks to interfere, influence or undermine the integrity of our democratic institutions," Dan Jarvis insisted.

Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper discussed the matter with her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi in early November, the minister explained.

China: The accusations are "despicable maneuvers"

The Chinese embassy in London reacted strongly, calling the allegations "pure fabrication and malicious slander."

An embassy spokesman further condemned "these despicable maneuvers by the United Kingdom." The spokesman urged the British government to "immediately stop this masquerade of false accusations and not to continue to go down the wrong path that damages relations" between the two countries.

Labour protects its relations with China

This warning comes just weeks after the controversy sparked by the dropping of charges against two men - one of them employed in the British Parliament - suspected of espionage in favor of China.

The Labour government was accused of having thwarted their trial so as not to jeopardize its relations with the Asian giant, something the Executive categorically denied.