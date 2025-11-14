Trump Administration approves $330 million sale of military equipment to Taiwan

Published by Carlos Dominguez 14 de noviembre, 2025

The Trump Administration approved the sale to Taiwan of $330 million worth of military parts and equipment, the first since the return of Donald Trump to the White House in January, Taipei reported Friday.

The Chinese communist regime, which claims this island as part of its territory, expressed its "firm opposition" to the sale, which Lin Jian, a foreign ministry spokesman, said "seriously violates the one-China principle."

Washington is Taipei's major arms supplier and is a key deterrent to prevent China from launching an attack on that democratic-regime island, which it claims as part of its territory.

"This is the first time the new Trump Administration has announced an arms sale to Taiwan," the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry said, after the U.S. State Department (DOS) approved the package.

A sale that benefits U.S. interests

Taiwan requested "non-standard components, spare and repair parts, consumables and accessories, as well as assistance for the repair of F-16, C-130 and the Indigenous Defense Fighter (IDF)," according to a statement released by the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

"This proposed sale serves U.S. national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient's continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability," the DSCA said. "The proposed sale will help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, and economic progress in the region".

Taiwan increases military spending

The government of Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te has pledged to increase defense spending as China maintains military pressure around the island.

Although Taiwan has its own defense industry, its military would be vastly outgunned in a conflict with Beijing and remains heavily dependent on U.S. weapons.