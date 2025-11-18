Japan issues safety alert for its citizens in China amid sharp diplomatic escalation over Taiwan

Published by Diane Hernández 18 de noviembre, 2025

The tension between Japan and China took a sharp turn on Monday, after Tokyo issued a security warning for its citizens in China. This is due to deteriorating bilateral relations following controversial remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, about the possibility of a conflict in Taiwan.

The Japanese embassy in China asked residents and travelers to exercise extreme caution, avoid crowds and strictly observe local customs. The message, posted on its website, also advises to be "careful with your words and attitudes" when interacting with the Chinese population, in a context marked by a rapid increase in social and political unrest.

The source of the crisis: Taiwan at the center

The dispute escalated following statements by Takaichi, the first woman to rule Japan, who said before parliament that an eventual Chinese attack on Taiwan could justify sending Japanese troops to support the democratic island, located just over 100 kilometers from Japan's Okinawa prefecture.

Beijing called these statements "fallacies" that "seriously violate international law," according to Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning, who assured that they "fundamentally damage the political basis of China-Japan relations," reported the AFP news agency.

Cross warnings and threats in networks

The Chinese response was not long in coming. Last week, the government of Xi Jinping asked its citizens to avoid traveling to Japan "in the near future." Tension escalated further when the Chinese consul general in Osaka, Xue Jian, posted on X a threatening message addressed to Takaichi, "cut that dirty collar", a comment that was later deleted.

Tokyo immediately summoned the Chinese ambassador to demand explanations.

Impact on culture, economy and markets

Cinema : Chinese state media reported that the release of two Japanese films, "Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Super Hot! The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers" and "Cells at Work!", were postponed due to the tense climate. China Film News noted that Japan's "provocative comments" will affect Chinese audiences' perception of Japanese productions.

Financial markets : Japan's Nikkei 225 stock index fell more than three percent Tuesday, reflecting investor nervousness. Tourism and retail stocks also suffered sharp declines.

Tourism and air travel: The economic relationship between the two countries, closely linked, was shaken. China is the main source of tourists to Japan, with nearly 7.5 million visitors between January and September 2025.

According to aviation analyst Li Hanming, around 500,000 air tickets from China to Japan have been cancelled since Nov. 15. The diplomatic crisis has begun to have repercussions in various sectors:

A conflict with regional implications

Japanese government spokesman Minoru Kihara said the warning was issued after a "thorough assessment" of the political and social situation in China. Beijing, for its part, assured that it would continue to ensure the safety of foreigners on its territory "in accordance with the law."

The crisis comes at a time of extreme sensitivity in East Asia, where the future of Taiwan continues to be one of the main sources of regional tension. Meanwhile, millions of citizens and businesses in both countries are already facing the consequences of a diplomatic clash that seems far from abating.