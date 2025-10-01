Israel intercepts Greta Thunberg’s flotilla before reaching Gaza

Published by Williams PerdomoJoaquín Núñez 1 de octubre, 2025

Israel intercepted boats bound for the Gaza Strip carrying supplies as part of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), a mission led by activists protesting the war. The vessels were transporting food and other goods. Among those on board were Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, MEP Rima Hassan, and former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry released a video showing Thunberg speaking with a uniformed soldier. According to the statement, “several vessels” from the flotilla were “safely detained,” and their passengers taken to a nearby port.

The flotilla’s organizers, however, described the operation as “an illegal attack against unarmed humanitarians” carried out in international waters.

Hours before, the Government of Israel called on the flotilla to change course and maintained that the intention to reach Gaza is a provocation. In that regard, Israeli authorities explained that they offered a way to peacefully deliver any aid they may have to Gaza.

"The flotilla refused because they are not interested in aid, but in provocation. The Israeli Navy has reached out to the Hamas-Sumud flotilla and asked them to change course," Israel's Foreign Ministry wrote on its X account.

In addition, the ministry detailed that Israel informed the flotilla that it is approaching an active combat zone and violating "a legitimate naval blockade." Israel reiterated the offer to transfer any aid peacefully through safe channels to Gaza," the ministry detailed in the statement.

After leaving Spain, the flotilla stopped for 10 days in Tunisia before resuming its journey on Sept. 15.

For its part, the Spanish government suggested the flotilla not approach the waters designated by Israel as an exclusion zone, and emphasized that the Spanish vessel sent to assist them would eventually not enter that area.

"We have asked the Flotilla to please not enter because the absolute priority is their safety at this time," Digital Transformation Minister Oscar Lopez said on Spanish public television and reviewed by AFP.

The Italian frigate also stopped in the critical zone 150 nautical miles from Gaza, and radioed the flotilla activists to abandon their mission.

Meanwhile, Israel's Foreign Ministry earlier detailed that official Hamas documents found in the Gaza Strip - disclosed for the first time - would prove Hamas' direct involvement in the financing and execution of the flotilla to Gaza.

"While Hamas in the Gaza Strip is responsible for what happens inside the Strip, Hamas Abroad is responsible for activity outside the Gaza Strip, with emphasis on the PCPA organization, which is subordinate to Hamas and serves as a wing of the movement," the ministry highlighted in a message in which it released the documents.