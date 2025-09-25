Spain sends ship with Israeli guns to assist the Greta flotilla

Published by Leandro Fleischer 25 de septiembre, 2025

Spain, led by Socialist Pedro Sanchez, whose government is mired in corruption scandals and holds a strongly anti-Israel stance, The convoy includes Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg and is made up of far-left and Islamist activists who claim to be delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza. Ironically, the Spanish vessel is outfitted with weaponry manufactured by an Israeli company, adding a twist of contradiction to the mission.

For its part, Italy has expressed concern about the flotilla's safety, urging it to redirect its cargo through safer channels.

The activists' refusal to deliver humanitarian aid through safe and official means seems to indicate that this is more of a propaganda stunt than humanitarian action.

A Spanish ship with cannons of Israeli origin



The Spanish government has ordered the dispatch of the Maritime Action Ship (BAM) Furore to assist the Gaza Flotilla. The ship, based in Cartagena, Murcia, is finalizing preparations to set sail, according to reports in Spanish media OK Diario and El Debate. This ship, incorporated into the Navy in 2019, is equipped with a 76 mm Oto Melara cannon and two 25 mm MK 38 automatic cannons, the latter manufactured by Israeli company Rafael in collaboration with BAE Systems.

The MK 38 guns, designed for self-defense in asymmetric environments, feature an electro-optical detection system that enhances threat responsiveness.

The dispatch of a ship armed with Israeli-origin guns to protect the flotilla in a context of tensions with Israel has generated surprise. The Furor has a crew of 52 military personnel, plus medics to attend to the possible medical needs of the leftist and Islamist activists, who have reported three drone attacks, which, according to the Furor with drones, which according to Maria Elena Delia, spokeswoman for the Italian ships of the flotilla, dropped stinging substances and sonic bombs in order to psychologically wear down the activists, and then crashed into the boats.

Italy's concern: Meloni urges caution



The Italian government, led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, has expressed concern about the safety of the Gaza Flotilla, especially as it sails through troubled waters. According to The Debate, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto has requested that the flotilla deliver its humanitarian cargo to Cyprus, from where it could be safely transferred to Gaza by personnel from the Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

Israel considers the flotilla's action a "hostile act.”

Meloni, in statements ahead of his participation in the UN General Assembly in New York, called the flotilla mission "dangerous and irresponsible," arguing that Italy could deliver aid to Gaza within hours without exposing activists to the risks of a war scenario.

Italy has already sent one frigate to assist its citizens in the flotilla and plans to deploy another, the Alpino. Crosetto warned that once the ships leave international waters, Italy will not be able to guarantee the safety of its citizens, highlighting the delicate situation.