One dead and about 20 wounded in Russian attacks on several regions of Ukraine

Published by Virginia Martínez 30 de agosto, 2025

Russia intensively bombed several Ukrainian regions early Saturday morning, causing at least one death in the southeastern city of Zaporiyia, local authorities reported.

The head of the Zaporiyia region military administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported that a Russian airstrike left at least one dead and 22 wounded, including three children.

"Russian strikes destroyed homes and damaged numerous facilities, including cafes, gas stations and industrial enterprises," he specified on the Telegram platform.

A little further north, the central province of Dnipropetrovsk was also attacked by Russia with missiles and drones, its governor, Sergii Lisak, reported. "Infrastructures were damaged in Dnipro and Pavlograd, which caused fires," he also said on Telegram in reference to two of the main cities in the area.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian government acknowledged for the first time that Russian troops had entered Dnipropetrovsk, after Moscow claimed advances since July. That area is not part of the five Ukrainian regions - Donetsk, Kherson, Lugansk, Zaporiyia and Crimea - that Moscow has publicly claimed as part of its territory.

Further away from the front line, Volhynia province, on the border with Poland, suffered "a massive attack by enemy drones" with no casualties reported so far, according to the head of the local military administration, Ivan Rudnitsky

In the Kiev region, the railway company cited delays caused by damage from shelling.

It was also learned that during the early hours of Thursday morning, the Ukrainian capital suffered air strikes that caused 25 deaths, including four children.

These new bombings come as diplomatic efforts to resolve the three-and-a-half-year conflict stall, two weeks after the summit between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Alaska.

Moscow's military currently controls about 20% of Ukrainian territory.