Published by Joaquín Núñez 15 de agosto, 2025

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin jointly held a press conference following the summit in Alaska. After the long-awaited meeting, the two leaders walked out together in front of a graphic that read "in pursuit of peace." Trump described the meeting as an "extremely productive" one, remarking that it is a starting point for reaching an agreement in the future. "There's no deal until there's a deal," he assured.

Although the meeting lasted longer than expected, the summit ended earlier than anticipated. Both the lunch and the meeting between the delegations were canceled.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff also attended the formal meeting. After more than two hours of talks, the officials arrived one by one at the press room set up at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

First to take the floor was Putin, who began by revealing details about the first conversation he had with Trump as he stepped off the plane. "Good afternoon, neighbor," he told his U.S. counterpart. "Our negotiations took place in a respectful, constructive and mutually respectful atmosphere, were very thorough and useful," he added.

Moreover, the Russian leader referred to the meeting as a starting point and assured he is committed to ending the war with Ukraine, defining it as "a tragedy." He also remarked that he intends to ensure that the root causes that led him to invade Ukraine are no longer an issue.

Putin also criticized Joe Biden, with whom he revealed to have very deep disagreements in 2022 about the nature of events. He even claimed that "the conflict would not have happened if Trump was president."

Trump then took the floor. The president highlighted his good relationship with Putin and said that “great progress” had been made in the negotiations to end the war, although he did not provide any specific details.

"I believe we had a very productive meeting. There were many, many points that we agreed on. There's no deal until there's a deal. I will call up NATO... I'll of course call up President Zelensky and tell him about today's meeting. We really made some great progress. (...) We didn’t get there, but we have a very good chance of getting there," Trump continued.

Shortly before Trump ended his speech, Putin proposed that the next meeting between the two take place in Moscow. "That's an interesting one, I'll get a little heat on that one. But I could see it possibly happening," the Republican stated.

In total, Putin spoke for about nine minutes, while Trump spoke for just three.

Once the statements were over, the leaders shared a final handshake and left the press room without answering questions from the journalists present. Later, the president spoke to Fox News and gave the summit a score of “ten out of ten.”